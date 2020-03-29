Florence M. Styber (nee Horina)

MUNSTER, IN -

Florence M. Styber (nee Horina), age 87, of Munster, and formerly of Highland, Calumet City, and Whiting, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter Gayle (Randy) Austgen, granddaughter Jill (Bryan Murphy) Joseph, grandson Daniel (Lindsay) Trzeciak, and great-grandchildren Rider, Roxanne and Aidin Joseph. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Margaret Horina, brother Frank Jr., and daughter Leslie Cissell.

Florence grew up in Whiting and attended George Rogers Clark High School. After graduation she enrolled in beauty school and became a hairdresser. She began working for Illinois Bell in 1963 and retired from Ameritech with 31 years of service. She also was a member of the Pioneers of America.

Her family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Hospice of the Calumet Area, specifically the William J. Riley Memorial Residence in Munster for providing such kind and compassionate care during her final days of life.

Due to the current health concerns, there was no visitation. A private family service was held at Oakland Memory Lanes in Dolton, IL. Memorial contributions in her honor may be given to Hospice of the Calumet Area in Munster, IN.

