Florence M. (Budeselich) Zakland

Service Information
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL
60633
(773)-646-1133
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL 60633
Obituary
Florence M. Zaklan (nee Budeselich)

HEGEWISCH, IL - Florence M. Zaklan (nee Budeselich) age 86, late of Hegewisch, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Louis D. Zaklan Sr. Loving mother of Lynn Zaklan and the late Louis D. (Christine) Zaklan Jr. Caring grandmother of Raymond (Melissa) Zaklan, Christopher Zaklan and Daniel Zaklan. Proud great grandmother of Reese Lynn Zaklan. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: Anton Sr. and Anna Budeselich; and siblings: Anton (late Leona) Budeselich Jr., Anne (late Harry) Reuther, Julia (late Sam) Yaksic, Evelyn (late Frank) Porento, Edward (late Delores) Budeselich, Catherine Eichstadt, John (Rose Marie) Budeselich and Nicholas Budeselich. Please omit flowers.

Chapel Service 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL. Interment Oakland Memory Lanes, Dolton, IL. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com
Published in The Times on Aug. 13, 2019
