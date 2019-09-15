Florence Mae (Fitzgerald) Cole

VALPARAISO, IN - Florence Mae (Fitzgerald) Cole, 85 of Valparaiso, joined her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 13, 2019, following a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Florence was born on April 1, 1934 in Hebron, IN to the late Vondall Euart Fitzgerald and Jennie May (Fisher), she was one of fifteen children. On January 20, 1951, she married the late Duane Lyal Cole. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Douglas (Karen) Cole of Frankenmuth, MI, Keith (Cathleen) Cole of Portage, Bret (Patte) Cole of Noblesville, and Colleen (Steve) Zana of Valparaiso.

Florence worked at Mom Cole's Truck Stop and ran her own ceramics shop, among other jobs, but her most fulfilling purpose was raising her children at home. She loved coffee, traveling, and playing Yahtzee. She was an avid reader of romance and mystery novels and always had country western music playing in the background. Florence was a beloved friend to so many on her journey through life and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She treasured her time spent with family and going out to breakfast with the girls.

Florence was a woman who overcame hardships and adversity with courage, never complaining, and always looking for the good in all things. She carried that encouraging spirit throughout her lifetime with expressions of love for her many siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends. Florence was an amazing and dedicated mother to her children, and an adoring grandmother to her precious 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 PM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a celebration of life service beginning at 3:00 PM. Burial will follow at Kimball Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider .