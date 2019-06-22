Florence Marie Benko (nee Hansen)

Florence Marie Benko (nee Hansen) age 94 of Crown Point; formerly of Whiting, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. She was born on March 22, 1925 in Chicago to Frederick and Walborg Hansen, her parents being of Danish and Swedish descent. She is survived by her son Jack Benko; two daughters: Linda (Dale) Aper and Debra (Richard) Komasinski; five grandchildren: Mandolyn (Richard) Davila, Tyson (Farrah) Aper, Jacquelyn Benko, Brittany (Ryan) Mohney, Bethany (Evan) Johnson; and her eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Emil Paul Benko; her parents; brother Stanley Hansen; two sisters: Margaret Barbour and Ruby Hansen.

Florence was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Crown Point and a former longtime member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Whiting, IN. She had previously worked at Carson's Department Store in Hammond as a telephone operator. She enjoyed square dancing with the Square Wheelers. She also greatly enjoyed camping, going to the beach, and just being outdoors. She filled her days celebrating life with family, never declining an invite.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL HOME (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Sunday from 2:00-6:00 P.M. (Please be aware of the closing of Indiana Avenue north of the funeral home). Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. DIRECTLY from Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church (250 S. Indiana Ave., Crown Point) with Rev. Stephen Henderson officiating. There will be visitation at church 1 hour prior to services. She will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.