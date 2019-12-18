Florence (Spieler) Pavich-Armstrong (1923 - 2019)
Service Information
Burdan Funeral Home
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN
46303
(219)-374-5518
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burdan Funeral Home
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN 46303
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
11000 West 133rd Ave
Cedar Lake, IN
Obituary
Florence Pavich-Armstrong (nee Spieler)

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Florence Pavich-Armstrong, age 96, of Cedar Lake passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Asche; nine grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husbands, Joe Pavich and Rennie Armstrong; children, Joseph and James Pavich; and two sisters.

Friends may meet with the family on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 3:00-8:0 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Holy Name Cemetery.

Florence was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and past President of the Business and Professional Women's Club. She was a true matriarch and loved her family dearly. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cedar Lake American Legion Post #261 in Florence's name will be greatly appreciated.

Published in The Times on Dec. 18, 2019
