Florence Pavich-Armstrong (nee Spieler)

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Florence Pavich-Armstrong, age 96, of Cedar Lake passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Asche; nine grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husbands, Joe Pavich and Rennie Armstrong; children, Joseph and James Pavich; and two sisters.

Friends may meet with the family on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 3:00-8:0 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Holy Name Cemetery.

Florence was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and past President of the Business and Professional Women's Club. She was a true matriarch and loved her family dearly. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cedar Lake American Legion Post #261 in Florence's name will be greatly appreciated.

