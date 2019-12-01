Florence R. Schnell

MUNSTER, IN - Florence R. Schnell, of Munster, passed away at the age of 92.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Schnell. She is survived by her children Randy and Lori (Arthur) Flagler.

Also survived by grandchildren Abigail and Harrison Flagler. Florence was born and raised in Connecticut. She was a Munster resident for almost 60 years.

Services were private with the Reverend Kevin Bergmann officiant. Burial at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond.

Florence was a retired employee of Marshall Field & Company. She held positions as a fashion model and later worked for Field's Fashion Office and Visual Display Department. Florence enjoyed gardening and was an avid skier, golfer and tennis player.