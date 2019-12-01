Florence R. Schnell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence R. Schnell.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Florence R. Schnell

MUNSTER, IN - Florence R. Schnell, of Munster, passed away at the age of 92.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Schnell. She is survived by her children Randy and Lori (Arthur) Flagler.

Also survived by grandchildren Abigail and Harrison Flagler. Florence was born and raised in Connecticut. She was a Munster resident for almost 60 years.

Services were private with the Reverend Kevin Bergmann officiant. Burial at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond.

Florence was a retired employee of Marshall Field & Company. She held positions as a fashion model and later worked for Field's Fashion Office and Visual Display Department. Florence enjoyed gardening and was an avid skier, golfer and tennis player.
Published in The Times on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.