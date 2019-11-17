Florence R. (Kuiper) Verhulst

GRIFFITH, IN - Florence R. (Kuiper) Verhulst, 82, a long-time resident of Griffith, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at Riley House in Munster on Thursday, November 14, 2019. She was born Fokje Rinske in Balk, province of Friesland, The Netherlands on May 4, 1937, the oldest daughter of Pieter and Johanna (Harsma) Kuiper. The oldest of seven siblings, Florence, at age 19 emigrated to the United States with her family. The family settled in Goshen, IN. She was the loving wife of Jacob Verhulst, having celebrated 58 years of marriage on July 1st.

Jake, 84, survives her. Florence and Jake had four children: Joanne (Jeff) Alexovich of Indianapolis, IN; Jake (Joanne) Verhulst of Yorktown, VA; Judy (Ralph) Stark of Spring Grove, IL; and John Verhulst of Tinley Park, IL. She was grandma to nine grandchildren Leigh (Kevin) Query; Lauren (Aaron) Smith; Jacob (Joanna) Verhulst; Christina Verhulst; Michael Verhulst, Rachel Stark; Matthew Stark; Heath Verhulst and Daisy Verhulst. She is great-grandma to Audra Query.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Rinske (while in The Netherlands) and sister Alice Bricker. She leaves behind four siblings: Steve (Mona) Kuiper; Riena (Wayne) Sommers; Gretchen Wise and John Kuiper who all still remain in the Goshen area. She was also cherished by brother-in law Nico (Ann) Verhulst, sister-in-law Annie (John) Ridder and many nieces and nephews.

Florence enjoyed a career in nursing. She left Goshen by train and came to Hammond, completing her LPN degree in 1960. She trained at local hospitals, worked with several local doctors, and was employed many years with Gary Methodist Hospital retiring in 1999. She ended her career in the hospital nursery loving on the new-born babies. She became a U.S. citizen on November 19, 1980.

In addition to work and family, Florence enjoyed knitting, was an avid reader and enjoyed hiking and bicycling in her younger years. Florence and Jake are long-time members of First Highland CRC, now Faith Highland.

Florence will be laid to rest on Monday, November 18, 2019. Visitation and service will be at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN beginning at 10:00 a.m., with service at 11:30 a.m. and burial immediately following at Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highland Christian School.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.