Florencio "Larry" Garza
Florencio "Larry" Garza

HAMMOND, IN -

Florencio Garza, age 66, of Hammond, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Olivia F. Garza (nee Flores); seven children: Cecilia "Cha Cha" Garza, Cynthia (Jose) Rangel, Christella Garza, Florencio (Jeannine) Garza Jr., Francisca Celeste (Ernesto) Huizar, Israel Garza and Cyleina (Juan) Ortega; twenty two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; six siblings: Benita Vela, Juanita Garza, Maria J. Garza, Juan Garza, Fidel Garza and Ruben Garza.

Preceded in death by his parents: Gilberto and Maria Garza; one sister, Frances Garza Castellanos.

Funeral services will be held DIRECTLY at NorthGate church 2820-165th Street, Hammond, IN 46323. Visitation on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a celebration service at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Erasmo Miranda officiating. Funeral Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at Concordia Cemetery in Hammond. Face mask are required please.

Florencio Garza was born in Memphis, TX. He graduated from Bethel Bible Institute and was a local minister. He and Olivia were one of the five founding families of NorthGate Church where he was a minister, elder and member for 37 years. He retired from Inland steel after 21 years. Larry loved fishing, grilling, gardening, traveling and videography. He simply adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. To many he will be remembered as The Real Superman because of his God given strength and resilience. Larry lived by scripture "A Lender to the poor is a Lender to God".

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600, or visit www.bockenfunerals.com.



Published in The Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
NorthGate church
OCT
1
Service
06:30 PM
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
2
Funeral
10:00 AM
NorthGate church
Funeral services provided by
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
7042 Kennedy Avenue
Hammond, IN 46323
(219) 844-1600
