Florencio Rodriguez, Sr.

HATILLO, PUERTO RICO - Florencio Rodriguez, Sr. formerly of East Chicago, IN, 83 of Hatillo, Puerto Rico, passed away in his home on October 9, 2019. He was raised in the Callejones de Lares, Puerto Rico and migrated to the mainland as a young man. Affectionately known as "Larry" throughout his expansive career at Inland Steel Corp. he had many skilled job roles, all of which expanded his craft leading him into the entrepreneurship realm, owning and operating a local bodega and a host of rental properties.

He is survived by his affectionately devoted wife Rita. Four loving sons: Florencio (Elia) Rodriguez Jr., Angel (Liz) Rodriguez, David (Big Dave) Rodriguez Sr., David (Jen) Zamora. A host of loving grandchildren spread throughout the United States and amassed Fifteen great grandchildren, dearest siblings: Miguel Rodriguez, Milagro Tellado, Lucila (Tomas) Santiago, Ramona Berrocal, Nilsa (Joe) Santos, Carmen Vasguez, Miguel (Edna) Berrocal, Isabel Velez, Luz Ortiz, Georgina (Guillermo) Hernandez, Edgar (Maribel) Rodriguez, Candida (Miguel) Rios, Olga (Fredrick) Perez, Ralph Rodriguez and Prudencio Rodriguez Jr., and many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. Florencio was preceded in death by his parents, Prudencio Rodriguez Sr. and Augustina Cardona-Rodriguez of San Sebastian, Puerto Rico.

Family and friends gathered in Lares, Puerto Rico in celebration of his life, October 11-12, 2019, at Funeraria Boneta. Florencio was laid to rest near his parents in Cem. Municipal Lares.