Flossie Sherbut Mitchell

CADIZ, KY - Flossie Sherbut Mitchell, age 85, of Cadiz, KY, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Shady Lawn Nursing & Rehabilitation in Cadiz, KY. Born July 31, 1934, she was the daughter of the late, Lewis and Hallie Turner Sherbut. Mrs. Mitchell worked in the office of LaSalle Steel in Hammond, IN prior to her and her husband, Lester, owning and operating Roller Crown Skating Rink in Crown Pointe, IN and Rollerdome Skating Rink in Hammond, IN. She truly enjoyed decorating her home and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Mitchell and one sister, Louise Joyce. She is survived by her son, Jack Cotton (Betty), Osseo, WI; four grandchildren: Steven Cotton (Jennifer), Christina Milos (Mark), Sarah Wolff, Katie Wolff; three great grandchildren: Matthew Milos, A. J. Cotton, MaKenzie Cotton and brother, Gilbert Sherbut, Indianapolis, IN.

Arrangements are being handled by Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc., 138 Main Street in Cadiz, KY where the family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A funeral service will be held at Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc. at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 with the Reverend Leslie Joyce officiating. Burial will follow at Trigg Memory Acres in Cadiz.