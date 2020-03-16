Flossie Sherbut Mitchell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Flossie Sherbut Mitchell.
Service Information
Goodwin Funeral Home Inc
138 Main St
Cadiz, KY
42211
(270)-522-6676
Obituary
Send Flowers

Flossie Sherbut Mitchell

CADIZ, KY - Flossie Sherbut Mitchell, age 85, of Cadiz, KY, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Shady Lawn Nursing & Rehabilitation in Cadiz, KY. Born July 31, 1934, she was the daughter of the late, Lewis and Hallie Turner Sherbut. Mrs. Mitchell worked in the office of LaSalle Steel in Hammond, IN prior to her and her husband, Lester, owning and operating Roller Crown Skating Rink in Crown Pointe, IN and Rollerdome Skating Rink in Hammond, IN. She truly enjoyed decorating her home and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Mitchell and one sister, Louise Joyce. She is survived by her son, Jack Cotton (Betty), Osseo, WI; four grandchildren: Steven Cotton (Jennifer), Christina Milos (Mark), Sarah Wolff, Katie Wolff; three great grandchildren: Matthew Milos, A. J. Cotton, MaKenzie Cotton and brother, Gilbert Sherbut, Indianapolis, IN.

Arrangements are being handled by Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc., 138 Main Street in Cadiz, KY where the family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A funeral service will be held at Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc. at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 with the Reverend Leslie Joyce officiating. Burial will follow at Trigg Memory Acres in Cadiz.
Published in The Times on Mar. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.