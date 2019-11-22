Floyd "Sonny" K. Iddings, Jr.

HOBART, IN - Floyd "Sonny" K. Iddings, Jr., age 81 of Hobart, IN, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019.

Survived by three children: Barbie (fiance Marshall Williams) Mazur, Floyd "Keith" (Debbie) Iddings III, and Debbi (Dan) Mamula; two step-children: Mark (Jill Field) Armenta and Nancy McGowan; Papa to April (James) Hubinger, Elizabeth (CPT Kyle) Smith, Jordan Mazur, Becca (Ethan) Smith, Joey (fiance Becky Sawicki) Mazur, Josh Mazur; step-grandchildren: Lauren (Trey) Slagle, Kathryn (Andrew) Barrie, Alexander McGowan; great-grandchildren: Jonathan Bixeman, Michael Russell III, Xander Fisher, Hudson Smith, Annabelle Smith, Cecilia Smith, and baby Smith on the way; step-great-grandchildren: Josh and Tanner Hubinger, Reid Barrie, Maris McGowan; great-great-grandchild arriving in December; two sisters, Verna Abbott and Rhonda (Richard) Lathom; two brothers, Raymond David (Wendy) Iddings and William (Shirley) Iddings.

Preceded in death by wife, Arlene Iddings; sister, Ruth Motyka; son-in-law, Edward Mazur.

Floyd was a graduate of Dyer Central High School, class of 1956. He was a load dispatcher at Youngstown Steel through the transitions to and including Arcelor Mittal. Floyd was the Past President of the Munster Jaycees. He enjoyed spending time at his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's extracurricular activities. Floyd's family wants to thank the amazing staff at Symphony Assisted Living in Crown Point for their loving care.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr. (south of St. Rd. 231 on St. Rd. 55), Crown Point on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. til 6:00 p.m. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 from PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating. At rest, Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.