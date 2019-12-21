Floyd G. Sumner

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Floyd G. Sumner, age 85, a longtime resident of Schererville, passed away on Wednesday December 18 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 17, 1934 in Drakesboro, KY where he attended Drakesboro High school and graduated in 1952. After graduation, Floyd married his high school sweetheart, Hattie Fields and in 1954 he moved his family to the Calumet Region where they have lived ever since. Floyd is survived by his wife of 67 years, Hattie; son, Richard (Annette) Sumner and daughter, Paula (Mike) Rogers. Floyd was also a loving granddaddy to Kelly Ponsler, Jennifer Sumner, Beth Black, Joshua Sumner and Sarah Harness. Floyd was a caring great granddaddy to Kelsey Black, Kelsey Sumner, Kyle Ponsler, Addy Black, Katie Ponsler, Evan Harness, Jonathan Harness and Emma Sumner. Brother Amon Sumner. He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters; and three brothers, all of Kentucky.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 East of Cline Ave.) At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends are invited to visit with Floyd's family on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2:00 PM till 6:00 PM at the Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home.

Floyd worked at Inland Steel Company for 35 years and retired to enjoy many years of sailing his boat, "The Mistress" out of the East Chicago Marina. Floyd and Hattie spent their retirement years traveling in their RV. Floyd discovered a love and talent for wood carving and became quite accomplished filling their home with a multitude of bird carvings. Floyd was a member of the Eastlake Baptist Church in Crown Point. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Samaritan's Purse PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.