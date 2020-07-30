1/1
Floyd W. Hale
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Floyd W. Hale

COLUMBUS, IN - Floyd W. Hale, 62 of Columbus, IN, formerly of Largo, FL, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born June 8, 1958 in Gary, IN to Frank and Charlotte (Hibbs) Hale. Floyd graduated from Hebron High School and made his career as a Union Carpenter with Local 1005. He was a member of ABATE, and enjoyed participating in billiards and bowling leagues. Floyd loved riding motorcycles, and adored the time he spent with his beloved grandchildren. He was a generous man, who put the needs of others before his own. Floyd will be remembered for his ability to make everyone laugh, his kind heart, his infectious smile, and his sweet soul. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Floyd is survived by his daughter, Samantha (Toby) Stigdon of Columbus, IN; grandchildren: Chase and Olivia Stigdon; siblings: Yvonne Hale, Brenda (Mark) Battalio, Donna Stewart, Trudy Hale, Steve (Barb) Hale; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Frank Hale, Jr. and Barry Hale.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 11:00 AM–1:00 PM CST at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM CST. Burial will follow at Wheatfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Hospice of South Central Indiana, 2626 17th St., Columbus, IN 47201.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved