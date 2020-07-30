Floyd W. Hale

COLUMBUS, IN - Floyd W. Hale, 62 of Columbus, IN, formerly of Largo, FL, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born June 8, 1958 in Gary, IN to Frank and Charlotte (Hibbs) Hale. Floyd graduated from Hebron High School and made his career as a Union Carpenter with Local 1005. He was a member of ABATE, and enjoyed participating in billiards and bowling leagues. Floyd loved riding motorcycles, and adored the time he spent with his beloved grandchildren. He was a generous man, who put the needs of others before his own. Floyd will be remembered for his ability to make everyone laugh, his kind heart, his infectious smile, and his sweet soul. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Floyd is survived by his daughter, Samantha (Toby) Stigdon of Columbus, IN; grandchildren: Chase and Olivia Stigdon; siblings: Yvonne Hale, Brenda (Mark) Battalio, Donna Stewart, Trudy Hale, Steve (Barb) Hale; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Frank Hale, Jr. and Barry Hale.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 11:00 AM–1:00 PM CST at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM CST. Burial will follow at Wheatfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Hospice of South Central Indiana, 2626 17th St., Columbus, IN 47201.