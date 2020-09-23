1/1
Fortunata M. Duque
1932 - 2020
Fortunata M. Duque

LAS VEGAS, NV -

Fortunata M. Duque, age 87, of Las Vegas, passed away August 8, 2020 due to complication of covid-19. Born October 25, 1932 in Eagle Lake, TX. Fortunata was a long time resident of Gary, IN (Brunswick) and East Chicago, IN where she raised her eight children before moving to Texas.

Fortunata was preceded in death by her parents, Margerito and Nieves Macias; her husband of 60 years, Jesus Duque; son, Jesse Duque Jr.; and grandson, Kristopher Kingery. Survived by eight children: Sylvia Kingery, Gracie De La Cruz, Johnny Duque, David Duque, Mary Garcia, Virginia Johnson, Yolanda Dominguez and Guadalupe Duque; 20 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Fortunata will be missed by her family and anyone who knew and loved her.

Mass will be held Friday September 25, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at Nativity of Our Savor Catholic Church, 2949 Willow Creek Road, Portage, Indiana.



Published in The Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Nativity of Our Savor Catholic Church
