Fotios "Frank" G. Collaros

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Fotios "Frank" G. Collaros, age 86, of Merrillville, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Fotios is survived by his wife of 59 years: Maria; two sons: Constantine (Sophia) and Apostolos (Stacey); three grandchildren: Erini, Zachary and Foti; and many cousins and friends. Fotios was preceded in death by his parents: Constantine and Lamprini.

Fotios was born in Ikaria, Greece and came to the United States when he was 16 years old. He was a 1953 graduate of Emerson High School and a 1957 graduate of Purdue University with a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering. In 1967 he obtained his Professional Engineering License in the State of Indiana and worked for Inland Steel, which became Arcelor-Mittal Steel, where he retired in 1996 after 40 years of service. He served in the Army Reserves for 8 years and was a member of Pan-Icarian Brotherhood and AHEPA. Fotios was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Family was his life and he loved being surrounded by his family.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Trisagion Service at 5:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Fotios name to: Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral Helping Hand Fund or Pan-Icarian Foundation.

