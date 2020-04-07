France A. Roman (nee Wiencek)

DYER, IN - Frances A. Roman (nee Wiencek), age 89, of Dyer, formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Sheffield Manor Assisted Living Facility. She was preceded in death by her husband Ed Roman; parents Walter and Stella Wiencek; sister Eleanor Wiencek; brother Stanley Wiencek.

Mrs. Roman was a retired employee of the Calumet City Public Library where she worked in the Circulation Department and where she enhanced her love for reading. Frances was also a parishioner at St. Andrew the Apostle Church of Calumet City, IL. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles and knitting. Frances always ended conversations with her favorite phrase "God be with you".

Due to the Covid-19 Virus, funeral services will be private and cremation will follow. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Frances fell short of her STO LAT celebration by ten years and five months.

