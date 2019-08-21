Frances Adele Rushnok

ASHLAND, OH/FORMERLY OF VALPARAISO, IN - Frances Rushnok, age 81, of Ashland, OH (formerly of Valparaiso) passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Fran was born on October 5, 1937 in Buffalo, NY. She married Edward Rushnok on September 2, 1967.

Fran is survived by son Raymond (Tracey) Rushnok of Lacrosse; daughter Rebecca (Jeffrey) Cameron of Fort Wayne; ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by Ed on August 15, 2015.

Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24 , 2019 at RAIRIGH-BENCE FUNERA HOME in Clymer, PA. Memorials to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, vnfw.org. Online condolences at: rbfh.net.