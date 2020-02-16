Frances Ann Wagner

Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
Frances Ann Wagner

CROWN POINT, IN - Frances Ann Wagner, age 93 of Crown Point, passed away February 13, 2020. Fran was a member of St. Matthias Church in Crown Point. She was a volunteer at St. Mary Medical Center in Gary. Fran's passion was reading and her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Albert F. She is survived by two sons Gary (Nancy) Wagner of Lowell, Dean (Kathay) Wagner of Altoona, PA; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; brother David (Terri) Finochio of Altoona, PA.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 4:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Feb. 16, 2020
