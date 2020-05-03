My deepest sympathy to your family. Fran and I were colleagues when we both taught at Caldwell School. She was an exceptional teacher. The children in Room 414 knew they had a great teacher. But, most of all, she was a friend. Her calm demeanor and great smile were always present. We shared many conversations at lunch. She loved her family! We both went back to school together to obtain our Masters Degree because we both loved teaching. So many fond memories of Fran.

Pam Powers

Coworker