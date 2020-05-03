Frances B. Skalski
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances B. Skalski (Francine) DOLTON, IL - Frances B. Skalski (Francine) age 72, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from a heart attack. Born in Chicago on February 19, 1948 to the late Joseph and Anna Skalski. Beloved sister of Joan Eckrich, the late Joseph Skalski Jr. and Jerome Skalski (Mary Ellen Bielawski). Adored Aunt of Cynthia Renkowiecki (Kevin), Sandra Eckrich, Nancy Eckrich, Patricia Baran (David), Thomas Skalski, Karen Oaks, the late David Skalski, Lori Gaczkowski (Kevin), Robert Skalski (Sherry). Fond Great Aunt of Louis Eckrich (Joy), Morgan, Haily and Corryn Baran, Bill, Sam and Dan Oaks, Anna and Kristina Skalski. Treasured Great, Great Aunt of Ethan and Joshua Eckrich. Francine was a devout Catholic who lived her faith daily, showed kindness and caring for all, including even God's tiniest creatures. She believed deeply in education having achieved a Master's Degree. Francine spent greater than 20 years as a teacher for the Chicago Public Schools and concluded her career in the County Housing Authority. Due to current circumstances, services will be private followed by Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Catholic Masses to be said in Francine's memory. Arrangements entrusted to THORNRIDGE FU-NERAL HOME (Janusz Family Funeral Service). (708) 841 - 2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Interment
Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thornridge Funeral Home - Dolton
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
(708) 841-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
3 entries
My deepest sympathy to your family. Fran and I were colleagues when we both taught at Caldwell School. She was an exceptional teacher. The children in Room 414 knew they had a great teacher. But, most of all, she was a friend. Her calm demeanor and great smile were always present. We shared many conversations at lunch. She loved her family! We both went back to school together to obtain our Masters Degree because we both loved teaching. So many fond memories of Fran.
Pam Powers
Coworker
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Francine was a beautiful, sincere and genuine lady. She always made you feel welcomed, from the moment you would walk in the room. That is the Skalski way. As these days go by, may the sadness in losing a sister, aunt or friend, be filled with joyous memories of the wonderful times you've shared. But mostly always remember not only her kindness
and love of life but of her laughter and beautiful smile.
Christine Lynch
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved