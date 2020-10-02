1/
Frances Beverly (Bennett) Beverly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Frances Beverly (Bennett) Beverly

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Frances Beverly (Bennett) Beverly, age 74, of Indianapolis formerly of Gary, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

Survivors: two sons, Paul Beverly, Jr and Timothy Beverly; four sisters, Dolores (Reuben) El, Dr. Gladys Bennett, Carolyn (Solomon) Stewart and Patricia (Frank) Taylor; five brothers, W. Charles Bennett, Eddie Bennett, Dwight (Shonkia) Bennett, Carl (Janet) Bennett, Shiloh Bennett; five grandsons, Paul Beverly III, Malcolm Beverly, Dominique Kimbrough, Ryan Darnell Beverly Jr., and Stefon Beverly; six great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago. with viewing from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Private cremation will be held at the family's convenience.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Beverly and Bennett families during their time of loss.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved