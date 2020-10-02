Frances Beverly (Bennett) Beverly

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Frances Beverly (Bennett) Beverly, age 74, of Indianapolis formerly of Gary, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

Survivors: two sons, Paul Beverly, Jr and Timothy Beverly; four sisters, Dolores (Reuben) El, Dr. Gladys Bennett, Carolyn (Solomon) Stewart and Patricia (Frank) Taylor; five brothers, W. Charles Bennett, Eddie Bennett, Dwight (Shonkia) Bennett, Carl (Janet) Bennett, Shiloh Bennett; five grandsons, Paul Beverly III, Malcolm Beverly, Dominique Kimbrough, Ryan Darnell Beverly Jr., and Stefon Beverly; six great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago. with viewing from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Private cremation will be held at the family's convenience.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Beverly and Bennett families during their time of loss.