Frances C. Hritz (nee Dado)

WHITING/ARKANSAS - Frances C. Hritz (nee Dado) 94 of Benton, Arkansas, formerly of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Arkansas. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Hritz who passed away December 2, 1997; loving mother of Mark (Sharon) and Joe (Janice); cherished grandmother of Matthew (Michelle), Joey (Rachel), Mike and Amy Hritz; adoring great grandma of Jack, Hunter, Lilly, Wyatt, Joey and Nickey; dearest sister-in-law of Betty Dado; many dear nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph, Andrew, Martin and Peter Dado; sisters, Anne Baranowski, Emelie Kontol and Mary Steinhilber.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019, 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. Adalbert Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00pm. Frances Hritz was born on December 6, 1924 to Martin and Mary (Sagan) Dado and was a lifelong resident of Whiting. She was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church, Whiting and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1942. An avid gardener, she loved her house plants (especially her orchids) and in the summer, her Russian tomatoes. Devoted to her family, Frances will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Immaculate Conception Grotto Fund, would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.