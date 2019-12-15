Frances H. Rubick (nee Vukovich)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Frances H. Rubick (nee Vukovich) age 94 of Schererville, was called to the Lord on December 11, 2019 with her family by her side.

Frances was born on February 11, 1925 in East Chicago, IN. She was an active member of Croatian Fraternal Union, Lodge 170, a wonderful wife, mother and cook!

She is survived by her children; Donna (Charles) Mauder, Janet (Thomas) Kowalisyn, Karen (Garry) Adams, and George (Cheryl) Rubick. Grandchildren: Jeffrey (Michelle) Mauder, Bill Mauder, Bryan Kowalisyn, Thomas (Sara) Kowalisyn, Joseph (Amelia) Kowalisyn, David (Taryn) Kowalisyn, Scott (Mallory) Adams, Michael Adams (Megan Bushey), and Jacob and Sara Rubick. Great grandchildren: Ryan, Kate, and Erin Mauder; Felicity and Dawson Adams: Ava, Cooper, Alex, Cameron, Christian, Aubrey and Lucy Kowalisyn.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Delores Vukovich, Ronald (Susan) Vukovich and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband George and great granddaughter, Emma Kowalisyn.

Visitation is Monday, 4:00-8:00 p.m. at LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy. (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave.), Schererville and funeral services are at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Merrillville.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Share Foundation and Croatian Scholarship Fund.