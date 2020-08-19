Frances "Marie" (Tapp) Handzlik

PORTER, IN - Frances "Marie" (Tapp) Handzlik, age 76 of Porter, IN passed away on August 17, 2020 of a stroke. She was born in Margerum, AL on October 7, 1943 to Denver and Alma (Rogers) Tapp. Frances was better known by Marie.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Thomas; and by her two sons: Thomas "Matt" and Glenn Sr.; grandchildren: Grace, Glenn Jr., Jean, Gladys and Troy; sister, Sandra (Tapp) Lilley of Cherokee, AL. She was preceded in death by both parents and her brother, Fred.

Marie enjoyed crafts, garage sales, playing Bingo, traveling, dinners with friends and games with the family. She loved to play jokes on friends, decorating for Christmas, feeding birds and animals in her backyard. At Halloween, she loved to scare people. She loved her cat, "Manny". She was a Den Mother for Cub Scouts, a past member of the Junior Woman's Club, a past Senior Regent of the Women of The Moose. She has a passion for rescuing animals. She couldn't stand to see them mistreated. She will be missed by all her friends and family and all her godchildren. She's in God's loving arms now.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304 with Pastor Mike Akert officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August, 20, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 or aspca.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at ee-fh.com.