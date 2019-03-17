Frances J. Andrysiak

Frances J. Andrysiak (nee Hejmanowski)

DYER, IN - Frances J. Andrysiak (nee Hejmanowski) age 99, late of Dyer, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Felix M. Andrysiak. Loving mother of Roy (late Marlene) Andrysiak, Donna Andrysiak, and the late Robert (Agnes) Andrysiak. Proud grandma of Kristin Andrysiak. Dear mother-in-law of Agnes (David) Andrysiak Palmer. Loving godmother of Carol (Glenn) Godsted.

Visitation Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Visitation Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Frances's funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Directly at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN, with Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery – Calumet City, IL.

Frances's family would like to thank all of her caregivers at Great Lakes Healthcare Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105, greatly appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in The Times on Mar. 17, 2019
