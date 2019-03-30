Frances Jones

CROWN POINT, IN - Frances Jones age 85, of Crown Point, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, O'Harrell Jones; children, Steve (Janette) Jones, Deb (Fritz) Curtis, Chuck (Robin) Jones, Jeff (Cindy) Jones and Darrell (Karen) Jones; 19 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; seven siblings; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by her daughter in law, Sharon Jones; grandson, Stephen Jones and sister, Dorothy Hall.

Frances was born April 14, 1933 in Lawrenceburg, TN to the late Lawrence and Luvenia Johnson. On January 24, 1952 she married the love of her life, O'Harrell Jones and together they raised five children. She retired from the Lake Central School Corporation as a baker. As a devoted member of Lake Hills Baptist Church, Frances' love of the Lord set an example for her entire family and all those who met her of how to live a Christ filled life.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lake Hills Baptist Church (9209 W. 85th Avenue Schererville, IN) with Pastor Philip Humber officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4:30-8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) and on Tuesday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service at the church.

Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.