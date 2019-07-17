Frances Lisac (nee Szymborski)

DYER, IN - Frances Lisac (nee Szymborski), age 78, of Dyer, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Lisac. Devoted mother of Richard (Gail) Lisac, Janet (John) Marshall, John (Jenny) Lisac, Joseph (Cathy) Lisac, and Mike (Sharon) Lisac. Proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren. Dear sister of 14 siblings. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Anna Szymborski.

Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Prayer service Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN, to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 Joliet St., Dyer, IN, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Ted Mauch officiating. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery – Calumet City, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to .

