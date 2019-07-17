Frances (Szymborski) Lisac (1941 - 2019)
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Terry and Chris Beissel
  • "So sorry for the loss of your mom. Thoughts & prayers..."
    - Dawn Hurr
  • "What a wonderful and amazing woman who will surely be..."
    - Perry Ditore
  • "So sorry for your loss. May the healing hand of Jesus..."
    - Carla Olejnik
  • "We are deeply saddened to learn that your beloved mom has..."
    - Jerry and Jeanie Phelos
Service Information
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-322-7300
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
440 Joliet St.
Dyer, IN
Obituary
Frances Lisac (nee Szymborski)

DYER, IN - Frances Lisac (nee Szymborski), age 78, of Dyer, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Lisac. Devoted mother of Richard (Gail) Lisac, Janet (John) Marshall, John (Jenny) Lisac, Joseph (Cathy) Lisac, and Mike (Sharon) Lisac. Proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren. Dear sister of 14 siblings. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Anna Szymborski.

Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Prayer service Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN, to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 Joliet St., Dyer, IN, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Ted Mauch officiating. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery – Calumet City, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to .

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in The Times on July 17, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Dyer, IN   219 322-7300
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.