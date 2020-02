Frances M. Miller (nee Cox)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Frances M. Miller (nee Cox), age 96, of Schererville, resident at Deer Creek, and formerly of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Frances is survived by a number of dear nieces and nephews and her dear sister-in-law, Jean Miller of Carmel, IN. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William W. Miller.

Frances was a former long-time member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Merrillville, IN.

Private services were entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Merrillville, IN.

