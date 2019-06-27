Frances M. Ogorek

MUNSTER, IN - Frances M. Ogorek, 90, of Munster, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She is survived by her four children: Michael (Rose) Ogorek, Kathleen (David) Dubrick, Jeffrey Ogorek and Jennifer (Jim) Koedyker; six grandchildren: Melinda DeLong, Michael (Kristen) Ogorek Jr, Michelle (Matt) Sheridan, Melanie (Ian) Broski, Branden (Holly) Ogorek and Zack (Brie) Ogorek: several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews; sister Sister M. Caroline and daughter-in-law, Mary Miller. Frances is preceded in death by her parents: Stanley and Catherine Knapik, husband Eugene, grandson David Michael Dubrick, great grandson Micah Harry DeLong and several brothers and sisters.

Frances was an avid baker, both at home and at work; her creme horns were known to everyone. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church; her catholic faith was very important to her. Frances loved to play bingo and was always available to lend a helping hand.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN. Visitation for Frances will be on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass at 10:00 a.m. at the church. www.kishfuneralhome.net