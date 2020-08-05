Frances M. Shofroth White

FORMERLY OF MUNSTER, IN - Frances M. Shofroth White, 97-1/2, formerly from Munster, died peacefully on August 2, 2020 after a long and wonderful life. She was married for 66 years to Jerome G. White, who predeceased her in 2009.

Fran was born on December 5, 1922 to Charles and Maude Shofroth. She was raised in South Hammond and attended Edison Elementary/Junior High and Hammond Tech High School. She met her future husband, Jerome G. White, through a blind date. They married at Ft. Bliss in Texas on January 28, 1943, her marriage to Jerome changed her life forever. They made their home in South Hammond until 1966, when they built a home in Munster.

Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Maude; step-father, Joshua Smith; brothers, Bob, Ray and Richard Shofroth; and husband, Jerome G. White.

She is survived by her four children; Richard (Mary) White, Tom (Debbie) White, Joanne (Geoffrey) Geberin and Ken (Lisa) White; ten grandchildren, Dan (Jenine) White, Dr. Debbie (Dr. Kurt) Mychajlonka, Donna White, Heather (Rich) Paskis, Jennifer (Keith) Grill, Angela (Peymon) Torabi, Morgan (Jason) Closky, Errol Geberin, Kenny and Steven White; ten great grandchildren, Christopher White, Tiffany and Stephanie Kalk, Paige and Holden Paskis, Jack, Harry and Riley Grill, Aiden and Asher Torabi.

She lived a full and happy life as a wife and busy homemaker. She was a proud mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She never met a stranger, was liked by all and had a great sense of humor.

She was a 50 year Charter Member of the Red Garter Gift Shop at Community Hospital, attended South Side Christian Church, enjoyed bowling during the earlier years and took up golf after raising her family. She had many friends and enjoyed her weekly lunch dates.

For the past four years, Fran has lived in Assisted Living at Symphony of Dyer. It was there she was given the nickname "Mayor", due to her outgoing and witty personality. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

The family would like to thank everyone at Symphony of Dyer for their help and support, understanding and accommodations and to Michele, Nancy and Alice from Companion Care for their patience and loving care. Also, thank you to Hospice of the Calumet Area for their care, compassion and support. A special thank you to a dear friend Liz for all your love, patience and TLC!

Visitation will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAl HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and on Friday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. with the Funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Because of the pandemic face coverings are required.

Donations in her name can be made to the South Side Christian Church, 1000 Broadmoor Ave., Munster, IN 46321. www.kishfuneralhome.net