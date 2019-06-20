Frances M. Sulicz (nee Skarwecki)

CROWN POINT, IN - Frances M. Sulicz (nee Skarwecki), age 81, of Crown Point, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Frances is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Housty; son, Christopher Sulicz; and the proud grandmother of Shane and Alyssa. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Sulicz and parents: Frank and Mary Skarwecki.

Frances was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Crown Point.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:00 AM until the time of Funeral Prayers at 10:15 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial wil follow at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Services will conclude at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frances' name to St. Mary Catholic Church.

View directions and/or sign Frances' guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.