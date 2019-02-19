Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Manfredo.

Frances Manfredo

FORMERLY OF BRADENTON, FL/CHICAGO, IL - Frances Manfredo, 91, formerly of Bradenton, FL and Chicago, IL, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born September 10, 1927 in Chicago, IL to the late Anthony and Maria DiMarco. Frances moved to Calumet City in 1952 and to Bradenton, FL in 1989. She attended St. Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church in Bradenton, where she was a member of the choir for 22 years and served as a Eucharist Minister. Frances did volunteer services at nursing homes for several years and was a member of the Rosary Markers.

On April 26, 1952 in Chicago, Frances married Frank Manfredo who preceded her in death in 2013. She is survived by her children, Antoinette Boyle and Frank J. (Mary) Manfredo; grandchildren, Amanda (Ryan Carney) Stump, and Julie Stump; and many nieces and nephews. Frances was also preceded in death by her sister, Jennie Phillips and brother, Samuel N. DiMarco.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. Funeral service will take place in Bradenton, FL with interment at Skyway Memorial Gardens in Palmetto, FL.