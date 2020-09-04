1/
Frances Marie (Skubish) Banks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Frances Marie Banks (nee Skubish)

PORTAGE, IN - Frances Marie Banks (nee Skubish), age 74, passed away September 2, 2020. She worked for the United States Postal Service and retired from Walmart. Frances volunteered at Camp 133 Volunteer Fire Department for bingo. She was a life long member of St. Francis Xavier Church. Frances loved spending time and caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, William and Theresa Skubish; husband, Gary Banks; brother, Larry Skubish; sister, Betty Butkowski. She is survived by her three daughters: Lisa (Craig) Keilman of Portage, Tina (Brian) Barthel of Oswego, IL, Gina (Mark) Perry of LaPorte, IN; sisters: Marilyn Monacy, Tootsie Duron, Patti (Jim) Goad, Sherry (Jeff) Reeder; brother, Bill Skubish; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Frances will be Sunday, September 6, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 4:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Fr. Tom Mischler officiating. Cremation to follow. www.burnsfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved