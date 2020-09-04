Frances Marie Banks (nee Skubish)

PORTAGE, IN - Frances Marie Banks (nee Skubish), age 74, passed away September 2, 2020. She worked for the United States Postal Service and retired from Walmart. Frances volunteered at Camp 133 Volunteer Fire Department for bingo. She was a life long member of St. Francis Xavier Church. Frances loved spending time and caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, William and Theresa Skubish; husband, Gary Banks; brother, Larry Skubish; sister, Betty Butkowski. She is survived by her three daughters: Lisa (Craig) Keilman of Portage, Tina (Brian) Barthel of Oswego, IL, Gina (Mark) Perry of LaPorte, IN; sisters: Marilyn Monacy, Tootsie Duron, Patti (Jim) Goad, Sherry (Jeff) Reeder; brother, Bill Skubish; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Frances will be Sunday, September 6, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 4:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Fr. Tom Mischler officiating. Cremation to follow. www.burnsfuneral.com