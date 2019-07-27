Frances "Fran" McWhirter

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances "Fran" McWhirter.
Service Information
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
46410
(121)-998-09070
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Frances "Fran" McWhirter (nee Curcio)

HOBART, IN - Frances "Fran" McWhirter, age 69 of Hobart, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Sunday from 2:00-6:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL and 10:00 A.M. from Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (5885 Harrison St., Merrillville) with Fr. David Kime, officiating. Cremation will follow the Mass.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.
Published in The Times on July 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.