Frances "Fran" McWhirter (nee Curcio)

HOBART, IN - Frances "Fran" McWhirter, age 69 of Hobart, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Sunday from 2:00-6:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL and 10:00 A.M. from Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (5885 Harrison St., Merrillville) with Fr. David Kime, officiating. Cremation will follow the Mass.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.