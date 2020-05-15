Frances P. Olsen (nee Wojtalewicz) SCHERERVILLE, IN - Frances P. Olsen, (nee Wojtalewicz), age 94, late of Schererville, formerly of the East Side and South Chicago, passed away May 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Olsen. Loving mother of Michael (Denise) Matich, Mark (Frances) Matich and Melanie Matich. Dearest stepmother of Jon (Lisa) Olsen, Janice (Terry) Braun and Amy (Tom) Ashe. Devoted grandmother of Michelle Matich, Jonathan Petro, Eric Borngraver, and Will, Emma, Max and Annamarie Olsen, Madelyn and Alana Braun, Kelly Ashe and the late Mark Matich. Dear sister of the late John (late Helen) and late Stanley Wojtalewicz and the late Harriet (late Ted) McKenzie. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. Frances was a member of American Legion Post #485 Ladies Auxiliary and an avid Chicago Bears and Mike Ditka fan. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services were held for the immediate family and a Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD CHAPEL, CHICAGO. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com
Published in The Times on May 15, 2020.