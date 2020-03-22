Francine (Kozinski) Traskell

Service Information
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN
46373
(219)-365-3474
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. James the Greater Catholic Church
22400 Torrence Ave.
Sauk Village, IL
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James the Greater Catholic Church
22400 Torrence Ave.
Sauk Village, IL
Obituary
Francine Traskell (nee Kozinski)

SAUK VILLAGE, IL - Francine Traskell (nee Kozinski), age 69 of Sauk Village, passed away suddenly on March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Leonard "Wolfman" Traskell. Loving mother of Benjamin (Lizzie). Cherished grandmother of Alyssa. Dearest sister of Christine, late John (late Gail) Dennis, Darlene (Robert) Minder Jr., Michael (Veronica), and Jesse (Carol). Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear friend too many. She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Rita; in-laws Walter and Casimir Traskell; sister-in-law of Walter, late Robert, and Richard Traskell.

Memorial visitation Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m.. at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 22400 Torrence Ave., Sauk Village, IL.

Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, ST. JOHN. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.


Published in The Times on Mar. 22, 2020
