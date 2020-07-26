1/
Francine (Kozinski) Traskell
Francine Traskell (nee Kozinski)

SAULK VILLAGE - Francine Traskell (nee Kozinski), age 69 of Sauk Village passed away suddenly on March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Leonard "Wolfman" Traskell. Loving mother of Benjamin (Lizzie). Cherished grandmother of Alyssa. Dearest sister of Christine, late John (late Gail) Dennis, Darlene (Robert) Minder Jr., Michael (Veronica), and Jesse (Carol). Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear friend too many. She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Rita and in-laws Walter and Casimir Traskell. Sister in law of Walter, late Robert, and Richard Traskell.

Memorial visitation Friday, July 31, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 p.m. with a service at 7:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN). St. John, IN. Per Lake County orders, masks are required to attend the visitation.

Private Inurnment St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery. For more information 219-365-3474 or

www.elmwoodchapel.com




Published in The Times from Jul. 26 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
JUL
31
Service
07:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
(219) 365-3474
