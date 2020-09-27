1/1
Francis A. "Frank" Strezo
Francis A. "Frank" Strezo

RICHTON PARK -

Francis A. "Frank" Strezo, age 83. Longtime Richton Park resident. Recently of Orland Park. Graduate of Bishop Noll High School and St. Joseph College in Rensaleer, Indiana. Retired Junior High School Teacher from St. Anne Catholic School in Hazel Crest after thirty-one years of teaching. Husband for fifty-one years of Mary Ellen nee Hayes. Father of: Michael (Jennifer) and Frank (Amy) Strezo. Grandfather of: Nick, Casey, Luke, Benjamin and Cooper Strezo. Son of the late Frances nee Chapla and Frank Strezo. Brother of the late: Irene (Frank) Dubec, Helen (Edward) Kolisz, Theresa Strezo and Eleanor (John) Hora. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Friend of many. Funeral services and Inurnment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery were private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Frank's favorite non-profit organizations, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Greater Chicago Food Depository or Disabled American Veterans. For further service information Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.



Published in The Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
September 26, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family. Mr. Strezo was hands down the best teacher that I ever had. We started every class day with the prayer of St. Francis... I can still hear him saying it. His teaching style was legendary. He was a legend to anyone that went to St. Anne’s. May the family find comfort in knowing how many lives he impacted for the better.
Amy (Vallow) Hesselmann
Student
September 26, 2020
Mr Strezo was one the best teachers at St Anne's and instilled in me a great love of history and learning. Never forgot his tapes on the battle of Verdun in WWI and later made it a point to visit that town!
Kevin
Student
September 26, 2020
He was a very special teacher to many. Very kind and patient. I had him for homeroom in 6 th grade and right away we hit it off. He gave me a nickname that still makes me giggle all these many years later. He used to call me wonder woman so I return I called him Batman. Whata super guy he was. Sending my condolences to the family.
Jennifer Steele Mancha
Student
September 25, 2020
I wish to extend my deepest condolences to his family. Mr. Strezo was my favorite teacher and arguably the best teacher I ever had. He inspired me to be a History teacher. Thank you and rest in the Lord, sir.
Andrew Ortiz
Student
September 25, 2020
Me. Strezo was my Jr High teacher at St Anne. He was very attentive and an excellent teacher. I often bragged about how I edited my papers from his class in High School and got A+ every time! He was not only a great teacher but a man of few words who knew how to get his message across. God bless his family and friends during this difficult time.
Sharon Browne
Student
September 25, 2020
I had the privilege of being Mr. Strezo's student for three years at St. Anne's. His student contract model of teaching was a wonderful experience, as it both allowed us to showcase our creativity as well as put a great deal of responsibility for our own learning on our shoulders.

His constant invitation to reason critically through his tag-line "Think about it!", whether spoken or waved at us on the little sign taped to his pencil, inspired me to do so on a daily basis throughout my life. I hope I have done at least a tenth of the job with my students as he has with all of us.

In terms of educating me spiritually, he entrusted the recitation of the "St. Francis Prayer" before each class. I since then have used it numerous times in "Scout's Own" services as a BSA Chaplain. In a few weeks, I will say a special prayer of remembrance for him during the next Scout's Own I lead.

From the number former students posting tributes that appear to have gone into teaching themselves, I think it is safe to say that Mr. Strezo's impact on making the world a better place is not only a lasting legacy, but is still spreading. Rest well, sir. I'll do my best to follow your example.

To his family, may love of Christ comfort you in your loss. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.
Conrad J. (Joe) Dominguez-Urban
Student
September 25, 2020
I remember he lead us in prayer and we learned the Prayer of St Francis, he loved Doritos, and he confiscated a poster I drew during class and I seen him there in front of St Annes 15 years later and he claimed to have it framed and hanging in his bedroom... so if that’s true , Strezo family , I’m Randy. Student of his from 80-83. I remember him being firm but having a great sense of humor and we had fun in his class. He taught us the History of America and we had to pass the Constitution test to graduate, and we did. Loved him dearly
Randy Cumpston
Student
September 25, 2020
I had the wonderful opportunity to have Mr. Strezo as my homeroom and history teacher throughout junior high. He ignited in me a love for history I still have today. He was a wonderful guy, I know his eternal reward will be great, he certainly earned it. My deepest sympathies to his family, he was a good man.
Colleen
Student
