Francis Franklin Zoll

VALPARAISO, IN - Francis Franklin Zoll, 91, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born August 27, 1928 in Napoleon, OH to Andrew "AJ" and Frances (Westrick) Zoll, graduated from Napoleon High School in 1948 and served proudly with the U.S. Army Signal Corps. Frank made his career with McGill's Bearing Division for nearly 34 years retiring in 1986 as Chief Tool Design Engineer. He had served as a Boy Scout leader at Immanuel Lutheran Church and enjoyed membership in the Hoosier Coho Club. Frank's calm and confident demeanor brought reassurance to family, friends and colleagues. His easy sense of humor endeared him to any group within which he was participating.

On January 25, 1953 he married Lulu Bockelmann who survives along with their children, William (Trecia) Zoll of Michigan, Cheryl (Robert) Russell of Pendleton and Mark (Lisa) Zoll of Porter Township and grandchildren, Sarah, Susie, Katie, Emily, Anna, Tyler and Whitney. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathryn Rigg and brother, Thaddeus Zoll.

A visitation will be held Friday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 Washington St., Valparaiso with burial following at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Heritage Lutheran Church.