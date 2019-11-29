Francis R. "Frank" Cyplik

Service Information
Our Lady of the Lake Parish
480 152nd Ave
Holland, MI 49424
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
480 152nd Avenue
Holland, MI
Obituary
Francis R. "Frank" Cyplik

NEW BUFFALO, MI - Francis R. "Frank" Cyplik age 73 of New Buffalo, MI A loving husband of Kathy. Frank was a wonderful brother-in-law, Uncle, Cousin, Loyal Friend and Neighbor. He passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in St. Joseph, MI. Frank was an amazing and true gentleman that loved life, travel, fishing and everyone he shared his life with.

A Mass of Christian burial to celebrate Frank's life will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 480 152nd Avenue, Holland, MI. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or for further information.
Published in The Times on Nov. 29, 2019
