Francis Xavier O'Malley

HIGHLAND, IN -

Francis Xavier O'Malley, of Highland, passed through death to New Life on October 18, 2019 at the age of 100.

Francis (Cy) was born May 20, 1919 in Dixon, IL to Edward and Emma O'Malley. He moved with his family to East Chicago in 1925 and remained there until moving to Highland in 1976. Cy was a 1938 graduate of Catholic Central High School. While attending high school, he started working in the Inland Steel clock house, sorting time cards before and after shift changes. He was working in the accounting department in 1941 when Pearl Harbor was bombed and, by the end of December, he had enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He repaired and armed B17 bombers at Deaopham Green air base, Britain, with the 8th Air Force, returning safely home in 1945.

Cy returned to Inland after the war, retiring in 1982 with over 40 years of service. He loved playing and watching a variety of sports, could quote stats on a wide variety of baseball and football players and was the keynote pitcher at every O'Malley family picnic for decades. Notre Dame football was his #1 hobby and he was a season ticket holder for over 50 years.

Cy was a man of great faith and practiced his faith with great devotion throughout his life. He was a devoted son, a loving and loyal brother, and a fun, generous uncle. He loved family and was beloved by them, leaving a legacy of love for all of us to cherish and follow.

"Uncle Cy" is survived by nephews John, David, Joseph, Michael and Thomas O'Malley, Father Joseph Hannon, Dr. Edward, James, John, Michael and Robert Hannon and Dr. John and Dr. Michael Mirro. His surviving nieces are Rita O'Malley Kauffman, Kathleen O'Malley Molnar, Pamela O'Malley Kubeck, Marie Mirro Edmonds, Maureen Mirro Zimmer, Kathleen Mirro Clarke and Marie Hannon Pietruszka.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Byrne, Harold, John and Robert and sisters Catherine, Cecilia Mirro and Margaret Hannon and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 followed immediately by Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Avenue, Highland, with Rev. Joseph Hannon officiating. Interment, 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Portage, IN.

In lieu of flowers, Cy requested memorials to "Parkview Foundation/Michael A Mirro Neuroscience Fund" 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 or to Our Lady of Grace School Fund. www.fagenmiller.com