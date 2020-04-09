Francisco B. "Pancho" Lopez

Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-7766
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
View Map
Obituary
Francisco B. Lopez "Pancho"

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Francisco B. Lopez "Pancho" age 77, of Schererville, was called by the Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Francisco is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Irene Lopez (nee Camacho); children, Frank Lopez, Laura I. Lopez, Robert S. (Nancy) Lopez, Amanda J. Lopez; grandchildren, Steve, Stephanie and Victoria; Augustine, Antonio and Erik; David, Leo and Ivan; great grandson, Romeo A.; and several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Damaso and Refugia Lopez; grandsons, Tony and Erik. Pancho retired after 30 years of service form Inland Steel. After he started his own business as a Western Wear Distributor. He also started "Pancho's Tacos" concession stand. He was a loving husband, father and dedicated grandfather that cherished his family.

A private Funeral Service was entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375. 219.322.7766. Burial at St. John, St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com
Published in The Times on Apr. 9, 2020
