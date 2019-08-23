Francisco Gamez III

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Francisco Gamez III, age 49 of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at home. He is survived by his mother, Rosa Zapata; six children: Francisco Gamez IV, Sergio Gamez, Marisol Gamez, Maribel (Darion) Reed, Christian Gamez and Emiliano Gamez; six grandchildren; five brothers: Daniel (Yolanda), Michael (Lulu), Moises, Armando and Anthony Gamez; sisters, Lucy, Ramona and Becky; brother, Nestor Gamez; girlfriend, Margie Galvan; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Francisco Gamez, Jr.; grandmothers, Minerva Zapata and Luz Gamez.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, corner of Indianapolis Blvd. and 144th Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Terry Steffens officiating. Burial to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 and from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church on Monday morning.

Francisco was a loving and generous son who loved his children, grandchildren and brothers and he loved all kinds of music. He will be sadly missed. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.