Francisco "Frank" Maravilla

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Francisco "Frank" Maravilla, age 59, of East Chicago, IN, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital.

Survived by three sisters: Lola and Lupe Maravilla, Melissa Vasquez; beloved God sister, Blanca Delgado and many family members of St Paul, MN. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Terry Maravilla.

Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Church, 3802 Grand Blvd., East Chicago, IN. Visitation at Church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass.