Francisco "Frank" Maravilla

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francisco "Frank" Maravilla.
Service Information
Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home Inc
3934 Elm St
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-398-0938
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
3802 Grand Blvd.
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
3802 Grand Blvd.
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Francisco "Frank" Maravilla

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Francisco "Frank" Maravilla, age 59, of East Chicago, IN, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital.

Survived by three sisters: Lola and Lupe Maravilla, Melissa Vasquez; beloved God sister, Blanca Delgado and many family members of St Paul, MN. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Terry Maravilla.

Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Church, 3802 Grand Blvd., East Chicago, IN. Visitation at Church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass.
Published in The Times on Jan. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.