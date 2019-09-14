Francisco R. Lopez

IN LOVING MEMORY OF FRANCISCO R. LOPEZ APRIL 2,1935 - SEPTEMBER 14, 2016. Today September 14th marks the 3rd year, you have been away from us. Although you are not with us, we all continue to carry you in our hearts and memories. We know you are watching us from above and looking over us as a Guardian Angel. You can never be out of our lives. Everywhere we turn in the house you are here with us. We all miss you dearly, but know one day we will all be together again. We all know how much you liked to watch wrestling and even now when we watch we can all feel your presence cheering on the good guys. Mom has even taken up your hobby of crossword puzzles. Your beloved Wife, Elva; Sons: Ruben, George (DeeDee) and Ralph; Grandchildren: Michael (Brittani), Mallory, Erica, Nichole, Brooke and Jared; Great-grand Children: Celina and Leo; Sister, Lupe Saldivar with many Nephews and Nieces