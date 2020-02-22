Frank Dzik

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Frank A Dzik, age 97, peacefully passed away on February 18, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Frank is survived by his sons, Frank J. (Karen) Dzik and Marty Dzik; granddaughter, April; many friends and family who will dearly miss him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 AM on Monday, February 24, 2020 directly at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison Street, Merrillville, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 PM at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. For information please call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.