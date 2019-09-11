Frank Babiak

Geisen Funeral Homes - Hebron
624 N. Main St.
Hebron, IN
46341
(219)-996-2821
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Homes - Hebron
624 N. Main St.
Hebron, IN 46341
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Geisen Funeral Homes - Hebron
624 N. Main St.
Hebron, IN 46341
Obituary
Frank Babiak

HEBRON, IN - Frank Babiak, age 78, of Hebron, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019.

Frank is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ruth; sons: John (Dora) Babiak and Gene (Angie) Babiak; grandchildren: Ariel, Owen, Alec and Kyle Babiak; brother, George Babiak; twin sister, Dorothy Doelling; and sister, JoAnn (Bud) Fraizer.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents: John and Mary Babiak; and brother, John Jr., Babiak.

Frank was a member of the Hebron United Methodist Church. He was an Army veteran. Frank retired from McGills MB Manufactory and worked for MSD Boone Township School as the custodian for ten years. He loved to fish and hunt.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Pete Ward officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Frank's name to the Hebron United Methodist Church or the .

Sign Frank's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.


Published in The Times on Sept. 11, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
