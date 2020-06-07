Frank "Mickey" Callahan
SCHERERVILLE, IN - Frank "Mickey" Callahan, "The Judge" age 83, of Schererville, formerly East Chicago, passed away peacefully Friday, June 5, 2020 at home. Mickey is survived by his children: Timothy (Lenora) Callahan and Susan (Nick Fiore) Callahan. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, complete obituary, services and a celebration of Mickey's life will follow at a later date. Stay tune... More to come...

Published in The Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
