Frank "Mickey" Callahan

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Frank "Mickey" Callahan, "The Judge" age 83, of Schererville, formerly East Chicago, passed away peacefully Friday, June 5, 2020 at home. Mickey is survived by his children: Timothy (Lenora) Callahan and Susan (Nick Fiore) Callahan. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, complete obituary, services and a celebration of Mickey's life will follow at a later date. Stay tune... More to come...

