Frank Callahan "Mickey" "The Judge"
Frank "Mickey" Callahan "The Judge"

NOTICE OF CHANGE IN ARRANGEMENTS for Frank "Mickey" Callahan "The Judge", due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases, visitation originally scheduled for August 2nd has been canceled. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 3, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Indianapolis Blvd, at 144th St., East Chicago, IN, with Rev. Terry Steffens officiating. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED AND THERE WILL BE A 100 PERSON LIMIT IN CHURCH. Interment will be private. To share a memory or send an online condolence, logon to: www.fifefuneralhome.com



Published in The Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 398-3210
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 26, 2020
A nice guy
Scott Lindsey
Acquaintance
