Frank Cueller

CROWN POINT, IN - Frank Cueller, age 81, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Frank is survived by his wife, Alyce Cueller; three children: April (Kevin Shimkus) Cueller, Frank "Mitch" (Barb) Cueller, and Doug (Lucy) Cueller; three grandchildren: Nick, Lauren, and Daniel; three great-grandchildren: Landon, Leah, and Avi. Frank is also survived by one sister and four brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents: Albert and Helen Cueller.

Frank worked 38 years for Kinney Shoes, owned a Subway Restaurant with his sons for over ten years, and went on to work part-time for Home Depot; retiring at the age of 76. Frank enjoyed starting his day with a cup of coffee and the morning newspaper. He was active with the HOA in his community.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 3:00 PM with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating. Sign Frank's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.