Guest Book
  • "My heart is broken.Words cannot express for my brother..."
    - Loretta Barba
  • "My heart is broken. Words cannot express my love for my..."
    - Matthew Liptak
  • "Aunt Alyce,Mitch,April,& Doug, my deepest condolences..."
    - Pamela Barba
  • "A resent reunion with Kinney family. "
    - Gerry Lane
  • "We were happy to see Uncle Frank while he was working at..."
    - Heather Malkowski
Service Information
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre
606 E. 113th Ave
, Crown Point, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre
606 E. 113th Ave
Crown Point, IN
Obituary
CROWN POINT, IN - Frank Cueller, age 81, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Frank is survived by his wife, Alyce Cueller; three children: April (Kevin Shimkus) Cueller, Frank "Mitch" (Barb) Cueller, and Doug (Lucy) Cueller; three grandchildren: Nick, Lauren, and Daniel; three great-grandchildren: Landon, Leah, and Avi. Frank is also survived by one sister and four brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents: Albert and Helen Cueller.

Frank worked 38 years for Kinney Shoes, owned a Subway Restaurant with his sons for over ten years, and went on to work part-time for Home Depot; retiring at the age of 76. Frank enjoyed starting his day with a cup of coffee and the morning newspaper. He was active with the HOA in his community.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 3:00 PM with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating. Sign Frank's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.


Published in The Times on Oct. 10, 2019
