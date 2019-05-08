Frank D. Bruno

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Frank D. Bruno

DYER, IN - Frank D. Bruno, 67, of Dyer, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He is survived by his sister, Cathy (Michael) Tencza; brother, Ken (Joan) Bruno; nieces, Danielle Tencza and Abby Bruno; nephew, Nicholas Bruno. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Darline Bruno. Frank was a friend of Bill W.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on May 8, 2019
